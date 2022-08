Belarus will conduct joint air defense exercises with Russia from August 9 to 25.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Belarus in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the training plan of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces, operational-tactical training will be held with the branches of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces under the leadership of the Deputy Commander of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces in the period from August 9 to 25," the Ministry of Defense notes.

The training will take place on the territory of the Republic of Belarus and the 185th center of combat training and combat use of the Air and Space Forces of the Russian Federation.

Combat training events will take place in two stages: from August 9 to 11 – in the training areas on the territory of the Republic of Belarus; from August 22 to 25 - within the territory and airspace of the Ashuluk training ground.

Redeployment to the Ashuluk training ground is carried out by rail and air echelons.

Personnel and weapons, military and special equipment from aviation military units, air defense troops and radio technical troops, as well as combat units of the educational institution Military Academy of the Republic of Belarus are involved in the exercises.

The purpose of the exercises is to increase the coordination of units and military units during the performance of assigned tasks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers are deploying additional forces and installing air defense systems on the territory of Belarus.

Belarus conducts a check of the combat readiness of the army.

Belarusian military will take part in exercises in Kazakhstan.