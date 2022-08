The detonation of aviation ammunition on the territory of the airfield Saky near ​​the settlement of Novofedorivka was the cause of the explosions in Crimea, the Ministry of Defense of Russia said. This was reported by the Russian agency RIA Novosti on Tuesday, August 9.

"Around 3:20 p.m. on the territory of the airfield Saky near ​​the settlement of Novofedorivka, a detonation of several aviation munitions took place on an embanked storage area. No one was injured as a result of the explosion. Aviation equipment at the airfield was not damaged. Measures are being taken to extinguish the fire that occurred, and clarification of the causes of the explosion. According to the report from the scene, there was no fire impact on the embanked ammunition storage area at the airfield," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 9, in Novofedorivka in the temporarily occupied Crimea, several strong explosions were heard near a military facility.

On June 17, the representative of the President of Ukraine in the Republic of Crimea, Tamila Tasheva, said that Ukraine is considering all ways of returning the temporarily occupied Crimea, including military ones.

On July 25, the high level of terrorist danger was extended for two weeks in the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.