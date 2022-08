The Armed Forces of Ukraine have received a batch of Turkish BMC Kirpi armored personnel carriers.

This is stated in the message of the Kakhovka Operational Grouping of Troops, Ukrainian News reports.

"Our soldiers are supported by foreign partners. The whole world wants Ukraine to win over the fierce enemy. The Armed Forces of Ukraine received new Turkish BMC Kirpi armored personnel carriers," it says.

It is also noted that another batch of armored personnel carriers in the amount of 150 units is expected to be delivered soon.

The Kirpi armored personnel carrier is used to move personnel.

Its armored hull protects against the wreckage of artillery and armor-piercing shells.

The Kirpi has five small arms embrasures and four bulletproof windows on each side of the bay.

It is designed for 12 fighters and 2 crew members.

On its roof there is room for a machine gun.

