In Novofedorivka in the temporarily occupied Crimea, several strong explosions were heard near a military facility. This was reported by Telegram channels on Tuesday, August 9.

"There were several explosions. The most powerful. They say that the hitting at or near the airfield from which the Russian aircraft that attack Ukraine with missiles take off. It is more than 200 km in the occupation. Russian media writes that it is shelling of the Armed Forces," the statement says.

Oleksii Honcharenko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the European Solidarity faction, wrote that the explosions were heard in the Novofedorivka district near Saky, where there is a military airfield nearby, from where aircraft that attack the south of Ukraine with missiles usually take off.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 17, the representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea, Tamila Tasheva, said that Ukraine is considering all ways of returning temporarily occupied Crimea, including military ones.

On July 25, the high level of terrorist danger was extended for two weeks in the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

On August 1, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Russia is transferring a large number of troops to the territory of Crimea for their future use against the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south.