Russia Lacks Collaborators, "Referendums" Are Possible Only In Regime Of Fake News - Danilov

Collaborators cannot form "governing bodies" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, so only fake "referendums" are possible.

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, wrote about this on Twitter.

"The Russian Federation lacks collaborators. In the temporarily occupied territories, the appointed gauleiters cannot form governing bodies. The holding of any "referendums" is possible only in the regime of fake news," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the occupiers in Zaporizhzhia region ordered to conduct a "referendum" on joining the Russian Federation.

On July 25, it became known that the occupation administrations in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions want to hold a "referendum" in a one day.

We also reported that, according to the Bloomberg agency, Russia is preparing to hold a "referendum" in the temporarily occupied eastern and southern Ukraine by September 15, 2022.