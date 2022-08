Ukraine will receive a grant of USD 4.5 billion from the World Bank Trust Fund.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On Tuesday, August 9, Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko and the World Bank Regional Country Director for Eastern Europe (Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine) Arup Banerji signed an agreement to provide Ukraine with a grant of USD 4.5 billion.

These grant funds were provided by the United States and sent to the Multi-Donor Trust Fund as part of the project "Support of public expenditures to ensure sustainable public administration in Ukraine."

Today, Ukraine is already implementing a joint project with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA) "Support of public expenditures to ensure sustainable public administration in Ukraine" totaling USD 2.79 billion.

These funds are used to reimburse state budget expenditures made to ensure the remuneration of employees of state bodies and budgetary institutions of the educational sphere, both at the national and regional levels.

A USD 4.5 billion grant from the Multi-Donor Trust Fund will focus on providing retirement benefits and selected public social assistance programs, such as housing and communal services, support for low-income families, children with disabilities from childhood, internally displaced persons, and health services under the health guarantee program, etc.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early June, Ukraine received EUR 150 million from the Credit Institute for Reconstruction (KfW, Germany) to finance social expenses.