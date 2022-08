Ukrainian soldiers liquidated 300 Russian invaders in a day on August 8. The losses of the army since the beginning of the full-scale war reached about 42,640 soldiers.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Last day, the enemy suffered the biggest losses in the Bakhmut and Donetsk directions.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to August 09 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 42,640 (+300) people were liquidated,

tanks ‒ 1,817 (+6) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 4,076 (+6) units,

artillery systems - 964 (+4) units,

MLRS - 261 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 133 (+1) units,

aircraft – 223 (+0) units,

helicopters – 193 (+1) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 757 (+3),

cruise missiles - 185 (+3),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 2,998 (+5) units,

special equipment - 87 (+1).

The data is being verified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 6, the losses of personnel of the Russian troops increased by 300 to 42,200 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 3 tanks and 6 drones last day.

Meanwhile, losses of personnel of the Russian troops on August 7 increased by 140 to 42,340 killed, and the Ukrainian military destroyed 1 helicopter and 6 tanks last day.