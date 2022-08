2 Ships With 70,000 Tons Of Food Leave Chornomorsk Port To Turkiye And South Korea

Two ships with 70,000 tons of food have left the Chornomorsk Commercial Sea Port heading to Turkiye and South Korea.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, 2 ships left the Chornomorsk port with a total cargo of 70,000 tons. The RAHMI YAGGI vessel will deliver 5,300 tons of food to Turkiye, another almost 65,000 tons of corn will be delivered to South Korea by OCEAN LION,” the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 8, Ukraine sent two more ships "along the grain corridor," while for the first time the Pivdennyi seaport was involved.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the Odesa and Chornomorsk sea ports.

On July 22, Ukraine, Turkiye, Russia and the UN signed "grain agreements" designed to unlock Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea and begin food exports.