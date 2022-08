At the beginning of June, Ukraine announced for the first time the number of losses of the Ukrainian army in the war against Russia - from 100 to 200 soldiers every day. Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, announced new figures regarding the losses of the Ukrainian army and what affects it.

He told about this in an interview with the BBC.

So, according to him, the numbers decreased 2.5-3 times from that figure.

"I think that there are somewhere between 30-50 people. But, again, it is not entirely correct for us to talk about it. It is more correct when the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will give specific figures, how many people died," Podoliak says.

He explained that in June there was a transition to the second stage of the war, a major artillery positional war began, when our positions were literally bombarded with shells of various calibers, and this definitely increased the number of our losses.

"But today the number of losses is decreasing, firstly, because our MLRS are working very effectively in the logistics centers of the Russian army. Secondly, the Russian army is being redeployed along the entire front line. And thirdly, ours have already adapted to the tactics of the Russian army and more mobile, they defend more effectively," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the loss of personnel of the Russian troops amounts to 42,340 killed.