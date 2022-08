The military aviation of the Russian Federation concentrated its efforts on hitting military facilities in the Donetsk direction.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy's aviation group conducts systematic combat operations in order to support the actions of ground groups. Efforts are focused on hitting military facilities in the Donetsk direction," the authority reports.

At the same time, the Ukrainian aviation and missile artillery units continue to fire successfully at concentrations of manpower, military equipment of the Russian occupiers, and warehouses with ammunition. As a result of the losses, the enemy's personnel in many areas refused to go into battle and resorted to sabotage.

According to the General Staff, there is still a threat of the enemy launching missile and air strikes from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus.

In addition, in the Siversk direction, the enemy continues to hold separate units of the troops of the Western Military District in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk regions.

They conduct demonstration actions with the aim of restraining the maneuver of the Armed Forces units and preventing their transfer to other directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers are advancing on Bakhmut and Avdiivka, trying to dislodge the Armed Forces from the occupied borders.

The enemy is trying to find out how the defense system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is built in the Slobozhanske direction.