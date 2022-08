Invaders Advancing On Bakhmut And Avdiivka, Trying To Dislodge AFU From Occupied Borders

The invaders are advancing on Bakhmut and Avdiivka, trying to dislodge the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the occupied borders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Donetsk direction, with the support of operational-tactical and army aviation, the enemy is conducting offensive battles in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, trying to dislodge our units from the occupied lines with artillery fire," the General Staff notes.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy fired near Hryhorivka, Siversk, Verkhniokamianske, Zakitny, and Ivano-Daryivka.

Enemy artillery fire was recorded on the Bakhmut direction in the direction of Soledar, Kodema, Bilohorivka, Bakhmutske, Vyimka and Vershyna. Near the latter, as well as Zaytseve, Dacha, Bakhmut, Yakovlivka and Spirne, the enemy used aviation.

The enemy also fought offensive battles near Krasnohorivka and Avdiivka, was unsuccessful and retreated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy tried to carry out combat reconnaissance in the areas of the settlements of Ivano-Daryivka, Vesele, Yakovlivka and Bakhmut in the Bakhmut direction, and reconnaissance groups were also neutralized in the areas of Velyka Novosilka and Vremivka of Donetsk region. The Ukrainian military inflicted fire damage on the occupiers and forced them to flee.

The enemy is trying to find out how the defense system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is built in the Slobozhanske direction.