Finland will conduct basic military training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Finland will conduct training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the training program under the leadership of the United Kingdom," the General Staff reported.

Finland will send about 20 servicemen to the United Kingdom to participate in the training program of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The training program is conducted by the United Kingdom, which has turned to partner countries for support.

According to the United Kingdom, the goal of the program is to provide basic military training to at least 10,000 Ukrainian volunteers.

The program will operate throughout this year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready for any changes at the front.

The USA will supply Ukraine with NASAMS short- and medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems within a few months.

NATO made a sad forecast about when the war would end, but promised not to weaken support. The war in Ukraine can last for years. Despite this, partners should continue to support Kyiv so that the Kremlin does not go unpunished.