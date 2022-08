A resident of the village of Katerynivka was killed by shrapnel during shelling of Sumy region. The enemy struck the region 130 times on August 8.

Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, the head of the Regional Military Administration, said this.

"The Russians again opened fire at the Myropillia, Seredyna Buda, Khotyn, Krasnopillia, Shalyhin, Hlukhiv, Esman, and Velyka Pysarivka communities. In total, more than 130 shells were fired from barrel artillery, MLRSes and mortars. Small arms were also used," Zhyvytskyi said.

The Russian army is shelling the border regions of Sumy region every day. On August 6, more than 200 hits were recorded.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, during the day of August 7, Russian occupiers carried out 28 strikes on 16 settlements in Donetsk region. Casualties among civilians were reported. Air missile and artillery strikes destroyed residential buildings, production facilities, and communications.

Forests and fields are burning in Mykolaiv region due to Russian shelling.