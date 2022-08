The leadership of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine awarded Lithuanian journalist Andrius Tapinas with the departmental medal - "For assistance to the military intelligence of Ukraine" (II degree).

Andrius Tapinas announced this on the social network, the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) informs on Telegram.

The journalist is known as the initiator of the crowdfunding campaign for Bayraktar from Lithuania and the subsequent series of weapons purchases for the AFU.

"My last name is written, but this is a medal for all of us - who donated, distributed, supported, organized, and tried to make Ukrainian intelligence have sharper electronic eyes. We will continue to do it and will not get tired! Glory to Ukraine!" said Andrius Tapinas.