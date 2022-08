The statement by Russian Major General Valery Vasiliev saying that the Enerhodar-based Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Zaporizhia region) "will be Russian or nobody else’s" is distracting from the real risks of a nuclear disaster caused by the fault of the Russian Federation.

That follows from a statement by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) on August 8.

"Regardless of its origin or existence, Vasiliev's statement does not claim to be official. It was not made on the official news or government website of the Russian Federation," American analysts believe.

The alleged misrepresentation distracts from the real risks of Russia's militarization of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which could include demining the plant and almost certainly include the dangerous storage of military weapons near nuclear reactors and nuclear waste repositories.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 6, Kyiv-based Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company announced that the Zaporizhzhia NPP operates with the risk of violating radiation and fire safety standards.

On August 6, the Zaporizhzhia NPP shut down power unit 4 after power lines were damaged by Russian shelling.

On the evening of August 5, the Russian occupiers shelled the Zaporizhzhia NPP for the second time with multiple rocket launchers.