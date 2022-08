In an interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podoliak, explained the conditions under which it is possible to resume negotiations with the Russian Federation.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Unfortunately, it is impossible to come to an agreement with Russia today. Russia will definitely refuse or try to deceive the contracting parties. It is making full use of its expansionist capabilities and wants to advance the status quo, which is unacceptable for Ukraine. Therefore, it must be understood that the negotiation process with Russia is possible only under the condition of several important tactical defeats," he said.

Therefore, Europe's task, according to the adviser to the head of the Office, is to provide military and financial support to Ukraine so that we can win this war.

Podoliak emphasized that world leaders should understand that this war is a war of democracy against authoritarianism, and if Russia wins, it will dominate Europe and also try to encroach on other countries, such as Poland, the Baltic states, and Moldova.

And the victory over Russia will ensure a peaceful future for Europe and countries in other parts of the world - without energy, migration or food blackmail and without the threat of a new armed conflict.

"Ukrainians are ready to die for freedom, and they are dying for it. The task of Europe is simply to support us. Give us weapons, give us financial help, let us win this war! We are ready to give our blood so that people remain free, so that the European Union remains free. Today the historical configuration of the European community for the next fifty to one hundred years is being determined," the adviser to the head of the Office emphasized.

According to Podoliak, currently there are no contacts between Ukraine and Russia at the military-political level, but there is a dialogue regarding the humanitarian component: the exchange of prisoners, the bodies of fallen soldiers, regarding humanitarian corridors, as well as negotiations through intermediaries regarding the export of grain.

