Chinese-built Mombasa-Nairobi SGR powering Kenya's growth, renewal as it marks five years' safe operation

Female train driver Concilia (C), Alice (L) and Chinese instructor Tu Zhuxin gesture before the operation of the standard gauge railway (SGR) in Mombasa, Kenya. Photo by Xinhua/Sun Ruibo.

Kenya has now found a new lifeline in the Chinese-built Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) since its launch on May 31, 2017. The Mombasa-Nairobi SGR, mainly financed by China and constructed by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), which began construction in 2014 and finished in 2017, has become a case study in the transformation of mobility, trade and leisure in Kenya. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The SGR passenger train has moved some 7.78 mln passengers between the capital, Nairobi and Mombasa since its inception in June 2017, a national statistics agency said in a report released.

Train drivers Concilia, Wendy, Caroline (from L to R) follow the operating procedures with their Chinese instructor Zhang Cheng during training in Nairobi, Kenya, May 17, 2017, before the operation of Kenya's Mombasa-Nairobi standard gauge railway (SGR). Photo by Xinhua/Sun Ruibo.

People leave Nairobi Station after getting off the train of the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Nairobi, Kenya. Photo by Xinhua/Dong Jianghui.

Chinese and Kenyan drivers prepare to launch the train at Nairobi station of Mombasa-Nairobi standard gauge railway (SGR) in Nairobi, capital of Kenya. Photo by Xinhua/Dong Jianghui.

Kenyan locomotive drivers pose for a group photo in Nairobi, Kenya. Photo by Xinhua.