A passenger train runs on the Tsavo River Super Major Bridge near the Tsavo National Park in Kenya. Photo by Xinhua/Dong Jianghui.

A passenger train runs on the Tsavo River Super Major Bridge near the Tsavo National Park in Kenya. Photo by Xinhua/Dong Jianghui.

The construction of the Chinese-built Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), which has just celebrated its fifth anniversary of safe operation, has shown that infrastructure construction could be environmentally friendly. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The Mombasa-Nairobi Railway passes through nature reserves such as the Nairobi National Park and Tsavo National Park. In order to reduce the impact on the environment, a series of measures have been taken during the design and construction of the railway such as bypassing the mangroves, which help keep the mangroves flourishing in the last five years.

Besides, a total of 14 large wildlife passages and 79 bridges have been set up along the entire railway in consideration of the living habits and migration paths of wild animals. Large animal passages with the height of over 6.5 meters were constructed beneath the track for large animals such as elephants and giraffes to get through. Fences are set up on both sides of the line to prevent animals from passing through and reduce the chance of collisions between animals and trains.

The Nairobi National Park Super Major Bridge equipped with noise deflectors in Nairobi, Kenya. Photo by Afristar/Handout via Xinhua.

Several buffaloes pass through the animal passages of the Nairobi National Park Super Major Bridge equipped with noise deflectors in Nairobi, Kenya. Photo by Xinhua/Dong Jianghui.

A freight train runs on the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway track in Mombasa, Kenya. Photo by Xinhua/Dong Jianghui.

A freight train runs on the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway track bypassing the mangroves in Mombasa, Kenya. Photo by Xinhua/Dong Jianghui.

A zebra passes through the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway animal passage near the Tsavo National Park in Kenya. Photo by Xinhua/Sun Ruibo.