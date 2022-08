Germany Assured That It Will Help Ukraine Quickly Receive Next EUR 8 Billion In Aid From EU - Shmyhal

Germany has assured that it will help Ukraine quickly receive the next EUR 8 billion of macro-financial assistance from the European Union. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Germany will help Ukraine quickly receive the next EUR 8 billion of macro-financial assistance from the EU and will take the lead in this process. German Federal Minister of Finance Christian Lindner assured this during our online conversation," Shmyhal wrote.

The Prime Minister noted that Germany has provided significant financial assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, and Ukraine is counting on its continued support in cooperation with international partners.

According to him, Germany supports the process initiated by Ukraine to postpone the payment of debts and launch a new special program with the International Monetary Fund.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked French President Emmanuel Macron to help Ukraine unblock the provision of macro-financial aid, which has stalled in Europe.

The deputy head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva said that Germany is blocking the provision of EUR 8 billion of macro-financial assistance from the EU to Ukraine.

On August 1, Shmyhal announced that the EU had sent EUR 1 billion of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, which is part of a large package of support for Ukraine in overcoming the financial consequences of the war, for a total of EUR 9 billion.