Zelenskyy Proposes Rada To Approve Sanctions Against RF For 10 Years

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to approve the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) regarding sanctions against the Russian Federation.

The relevant draft resolution No. 7640 was registered on the website of the parliament on August 6, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Parliamentarians must approve sanctions against Russia for a period of 10 years.

The reported package of restrictive measures consists of ten points:

prohibition on withdrawal of capital from Ukraine in favor of natural and legal entities of Russia;

suspension of permits for subsoil use to persons connected with the Russian Federation;

prohibition on participation in privatization and lease of state property;

prohibition on public procurement of goods, works, services related to the Russian Federation;

prohibition of entry of ships and aircraft connected with the Russian Federation into the territorial sea of ​​Ukraine, its internal waters, and ports;

prohibition on the purchase of securities whose issuers are persons related to the Russian Federation;

prohibition of issuing permits and licenses of the National Bank of Ukraine for investments in the Russian Federation;

termination of cash withdrawals for payment cards issued by persons associated with the Russian Federation;

prohibition on the transfer of technologies and intellectual property rights to persons from the Russian Federation;

prohibition on acquisition of land ownership for persons connected with the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy called for the introduction of sanctions against the nuclear industry of the Russian Federation due to the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On Saturday, August 6, the Russian occupying forces again shelled the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.