The former Minister of Defense Mykhailo Yezhel was served of the suspicion of treason due to the approval of the Kharkiv Agreements.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

With the consent of the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, the former Minister of Defense was served with suspicion of criminal proceedings under the circumstances of his commission of treason by a group of persons in a prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, Yezhel was aware of the threats to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability and defense capability from the subversive activities of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, in April 2010, he agreed without comments to the Agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, which extended the stay of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine - Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol for 25 years.

As a result of such actions, preconditions were artificially created for increasing the number of troops of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, their re-equipment and modernization, and in the future - the invasion of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and their occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation served the former Ministers of Justice Oleksandr Lavrynovych and Foreign Affairs Minister Kostiantyn Hryshchenko of suspicion of treason for the preparation of the Kharkiv Agreements.