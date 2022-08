First Ship With Ukrainian Agricultural Products Arrived At Its Final Destination In Turkey

The first ship, POLARNET, with Ukrainian agricultural products arrived at its final destination in Turkey. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The POLARNET vessel, which was one of the first to take part in the implementation of the Initiative on the safe transportation of grain and food products from Ukrainian ports, successfully passed the inspection by the inspection group in Istanbul and arrived at its final destination in Turkey," the statement reads.

The message states that this first successful experience of the implementation of the "grain initiative" allows to look with optimism at the future prospects of transportation.

The ministry emphasizes that full responsibility for the further functioning of the "grain corridor" rests with Russia.

"If it complies with its obligations, Ukrainian food exports will continue to guarantee stability for our Middle Eastern, African and Asian friends," emphasized the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba.

Ukraine thanks its partners from the UN and Turkey for effectively ensuring the safety of the ship's movement and maximum cooperation at all stages of the implementation of the agreements.

In addition, the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov expressed special thanks to the crew of the POLARNET vessel for being one of the first to use the "grain corridor", opening the way for all other vessels.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 22, in Istanbul, at the suggestion of the United Nations, Ukraine, Turkey and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres signed the Initiative on safe transportation of grain and food products from the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny.

On August 1, as part of the implementation of the agreements, the first ship - RAZONI, under the flag of Sierra Leone, departed from the Odesa port, carrying 26,000 tons of Ukrainian corn to the Lebanese port of Tripoli.

The Associated Press, with reference to the Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Lebanon, reported that the planned arrival of the first vessel with Ukrainian corn in the port of Tripoli (Lebanon) on Sunday was canceled.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the seaports Odesa and Chornomorsk. 57,000 tons of Ukrainian corn destined for Turkey, United Kingdom and Ireland were loaded on board three bulkers NAVI STAR, ROJEN and POLARNET.