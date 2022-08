In July 2022, Zaporizhstal, one of the largest steel companies in Ukraine and a leading manufacturer of high quality steel, reduced steel production 3.6 times or by 236,600 tons year over year to 89,600 tons.

That follows from a statement by the enterprise, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

In July 2022, Zaporizhstal reduced the production of pig iron 2.5 times year over year to 137,400 tons, the production of rolled products fell 3.5 times year over year to 78,700 tons.

In the first seven months of 2022, the enterprise reduced the output of pig iron by 50.1% year over year to 1,270,900 tons, steel production - 2.3 times to 1,011,800 tons, production of rolled products - 2.2 times year over year to 905,700 tons.

According to the report, the decrease in the level of production compared to the same period last year is due to the shortage of raw materials and logistical problems caused by full-scale war in the territory of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, in early April, Zaporizhstal took equipment out of preservation and partially resumed production.

On March 2, Zaporizhstal temporarily suspended production.

In 2021, the plant reduced steel production by 0.1% year over year to 3,778,200 tons, increased the output of pig iron by 0.1% to 4,473,500 tons, while the production of rolled products remained at level of 2020 – 3,204,000 tons.

The main shareholders of the Metinvest group are SCM (71.24%) and the "Smart-holding" group (23.76%), which participate in the management of "Metinvest" on a partnership basis.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov, Smart-Holding is controlled by Vadym Novinsky.