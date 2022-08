Ukraine has sent two more vessels through the grain corridor. At the same time, the Pivdennyi port was used for the first time.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

"During the implementation of the "grain initiative," the first ship with Ukrainian food since February 24 left the port of Pivdennyi this morning - the bulk carrier SACURA is bound for Italy. The ship joined a caravan with the bulk carrier Arizona, which departed from the port of Chornomorsk heading to the Netherlands. Aboard both ships are carrying 60,000 tons of agricultural products," the message says.

The head of the Ministry of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov emphasized that currently all ports of Grand Odesa are used for the export of agricultural products.

"Our goal is to increase transshipment in the ports. Within two weeks, we plan to reach a volume of transshipment of 3-5 ships per day. We are working with the guarantors of the agreements to ensure that the "grain corridor" works without interruption and all shipping requirements are met," the minister added.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov stated that for the first time since the beginning of the invasion of the Russian Federation troops, on the evening of August 6, a vessel for loading arrived in Ukraine, the bulk carrier FULMAR S.

At the end of July, Ukraine, Turkey, the UN, and Russia signed a "grain agreement" on guarantees for the export of Ukrainian grain by sea. On August 1, the first ship with Ukrainian grain left the port in Odesa.