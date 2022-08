Overnight into August 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine again hit bridges and crossings in Kherson region.

Serhii Khlan, a member of the Kherson Regional Council, reported this on Facebook.

"This is how the night was for the occupiers in Kherson region. The AFU hit the area of ​​the Antonivskyi Bridge. Explosions are heard in Nova Kakhovka, traditionally in Chornobayivka. There is also information about Skadovsk and Dariyivka. It seems that the Day of the Air Force of Ukraine for the orcs ended with a noble firework. They are burning and exploding," he wrote.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, collaborators in Kherson announced the launch of a ferry crossing near Antonivskyi Bridge.

On July 27, the AFU commented on the attack on the Antonivskyi Bridge and showed how the bridge looks now.

Also, two rockets hit the railway bridge over the Dnipro River in Kherson region. This bridge is located not far from the damaged Antonivskyi Bridge.

After blowing up the Antonivskyi Bridge, the occupiers may be left with no way to retreat from Kherson.

Meanwhile, the occupiers are lying about the repair of the Antonivskyi Bridge. The holes are covered with slabs.