Ukrainian military does not let occupiers advance west of Donetsk

The Ukrainian military does not allow the occupiers to advance west of Donetsk.

That follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News reports.

The enemy carried out offensive actions in the direction of Mariyinka and Shevchenko.

The enemy also carried out offensive actions in the directions of Pisky, Nevelske, and Avdiyivka, but was unsuccessful and retreated.

In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy continues shelling the military and civilian infrastructure in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, Shevchenko, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Vremivka, Novosilka, Bilohiriya, Stepove, and Poltavka settlements.

The enemy also used aviation for strikes near Novomykhailivka, Prechystivka, Volodymyrivka, and Novosilka.

As Ukrainian News reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold positions on the western outskirts of occupied Donetsk.

The AFU repulsed the offensive attempts of the occupiers in three directions and neutralized a number of reconnaissance groups. The enemy unsuccessfully stormed Bakhmut, Zaitseve, Yakovlivka, and Vershyna in Donetsk region.