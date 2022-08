The depository of the National Bank of Ukraine has resumed operations with state securities.

That follows from a statement by the NBU, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

Earlier, a similar decision was made by the specialized regulator of capital markets, National Commission for Securities and Stock Market.

The resumption of the circulation of state securities as the main investment tool by capital market participants will provide an additional resource for rebuilding the economy.

Resumption of transactions with these securities will also enable financial institutions to determine their market value.

At the same time, despite the absence of restrictions on operations with state securities, the National Bank postponed the application of tariffs for depository services until December 22, 2022.

This step will enable capital market participants to gradually adapt their business processes to the new conditions in the financial markets.

As before, the depository of the National Bank calls on its clients to minimize and, if possible, cancel tariffs for depository services for its clients during the period of absence of the NBU depository tariffs in order to attract additional investments to support the country's financial front.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the Securities Commission, in support of the Government's actions to restore the economy, is removing almost all restrictions on transactions in capital markets and organized commodity markets, which were introduced on February 24, 2022 in connection with Russia's armed attack on Ukraine and the introduction of martial law.