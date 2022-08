Enemy unsuccessfully storms Bakhmut, Zaitseve, Yakovlivka, and Vershyna in Donetsk region – General Staff

The enemy unsuccessfully stormed Bakhmut, Zaitseve, Yakovlivka, and Vershyna in Donetsk region.

That follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News reports.

In the Avdiyivka direction, artillery shelling was recorded near Avdiyivka, Pisky, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, and Kurakhove.

The occupiers launched airstrikes near Niu York, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, and Yuriyivka.

In order to improve the tactical position, the enemy waged an offensive battle in the Verkhniokamiyanske area, but traditionally suffered losses and retreated.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled military and civilian infrastructure in the areas of Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Soledar, Zaitseve, Yakovlivka, Bilohorivka, and Bakhmut settlements. It used aviation near Bakhmut, Yakovlivka, and Zaitseve.

The enemy continues to conduct reconnaissance, sparing no personnel.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the AFU repelled attempts to attack the invaders in three directions and neutralized a number of reconnaissance groups.

The Ukrainian military destroyed enemy scouts near Bakhmut and prevented enemy troops from advancing in Donetsk region.