Sweden will send more than 100 of its instructors to the UK, where they will join their British and Canadian counterparts to train members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated on the official website of the Swedish government.

"The government has decided that the Armed Forces of Sweden will send instructors to the UK to train Ukrainian citizens in basic military training so that they can serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement reads.

Sweden will send up to 120 instructors to the UK, who will carry out military training of Ukrainians in the period from August 12 to December 31.

The authority noted that no more than 60 instructors will be in the UK at the same time, which will not affect the activities of the Swedish Armed Forces.

It will be recalled that on June 17, during a visit to Kyiv, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom offered Ukraine assistance in the training of about 10,000 military personnel.

Later, the UK invited other partner countries to contribute to the training of the Ukrainian military.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, August 5, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, announced that Canada had sent up to 225 instructors to the UK to train servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

And at the beginning of July, the Ministry of Defense of the UK showed footage of the training of the Ukrainian military in shooting and managing military equipment.