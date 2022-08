An employee of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was injured as a result of yesterday's missile attack by the Russian army. The spent nuclear fuel storage was also damaged.

This was reported by the press service of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company.

The press service of the company said that the strike by the Russian troops fell on the station's dry spent nuclear fuel storage facility (SDSNFF), where 174 containers are stored, each of which contains 24 assemblies of spent fuel.

As a result of the shelling, three radiation control sensors around the SDSNFF site were damaged.

Energoatom notes that now timely detection and response in the event of deterioration of the radiation situation or radiation leakage is impossible.

In addition, an employee of the nuclear plant was injured due to Russian shelling. He was hospitalized in Enerhodar hospital.

We will remind that on Saturday, August 6, Yana Dabizha, the manager of Energodar city council affairs, announced on the air of the All-Ukrainian telethon that Russian troops shelled the site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, August 5, the Russian occupying forces shelled the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP twice.

As a result, the nitrogen-oxygen station and the station's auxiliary housing were damaged.

Energoatom announced the risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances.