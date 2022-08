AFU Liquidate 300 Invaders, 3 Tanks And 6 Drones Over Past Day - Defense Ministry

On August 6, losses of personnel of the Russian troops increased by 300 to 42,200 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 3 tanks and 6 drones over the past day. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to August 07:

personnel - about 42,200 (+300) people were liquidated;

tanks - 1,805 (+3) units;

armored combat vehicles - 4,055 (+4) units;

artillery systems - 958 (+3) units;

MLRS - 260 (+0) units;

air defense systems - 132 (+5) units;

aircraft - 223 (+0) units;

helicopters - 191 (+0) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 750 (+6);

cruise missiles - 182 (+0);

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2,978 (+8) units;

special equipment - 86 (+1).

It is noted that the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the offensive of the occupiers near Bohorodychne, Dolyna, and Verkhniokamianske in Donetsk region.

The Russian invaders are deploying additional forces and installing air defense systems on the territory of Belarus.