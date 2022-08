Invaders Trying To Prevent Liberation Of Southern Ukraine By AFU - General Staff

The Russian invaders are trying to prevent the liberation of southern Ukraine by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Pivdennobuzke direction, the enemy is trying to hold the occupied positions and prevent the Defense Forces from creating favorable conditions for resuming the offensive and liberating the temporarily captured territory by systematically using available means of fire damage along the line of contact and in the depth of the defense," the authority reported.

The occupiers used army aircraft for strikes near Andriivka.

Aerial reconnaissance of the area was actively carried out by unmanned aerial vehicles.

Four sea-based cruise missile carriers in the waters of the Black Sea are in readiness for the use of high-precision weapons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 6 ammunition depots of the occupiers in the south of Ukraine. The occupiers are disguising their units in southern Ukraine.

Russia is transferring a large number of troops to the territory of Crimea for their future use against the armed forces in the south.