Already Second Caravan With Food Was Sent From Ports Of Odesa

Today, August 7, a second caravan with Ukrainian food left the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk. Three vessels from Chornomorsk and one more from Odesa. This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

4 bulkers MUSTAFA NECATI, STAR HELENA, GLORY and RIVA WIND have almost 170,000 tons of agricultural products on board. It is noted that the ships are heading to the ports of Italy, China and Turkey.

"After the ports have completed the organization of the first caravan, we are gradually moving on to larger volumes of work. We plan to ensure the ports' ability to process at least 100 vessels per month in the near future.

Also, soon we plan to fully join the Yuzhny port to the implementation of the Initiative. We expect that thanks to this we will be able to send even larger caravans of vessels to buyers, at least up to 3 million tons per month," commented the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov said that for the first time since the beginning of the invasion of the Russian Federation troops, a vessel for loading arrived in Ukraine on the evening of August 6 - the bulk carrier FULMAR S.

In late July, Ukraine, Turkey, the UN and Russia signed a "grain agreement" on guarantees for the export of Ukrainian grain by sea. On August 1, the first ship with Ukrainian grain left the port in Odesa.