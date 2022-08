At around 4:40 a.m., the invaders shelled the Nemyshlianskyi, Industrialnyi and Novobavarskyi districts of Kharkiv that night. There is destruction. This was announced by the head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov in Telegram.

According to Syniehubov, the missiles that fired at the city were launched from the Russian city of Belgorod, probably of the S-300 type.

In the Industrialnyi and Nemyshlianskyi districts, as a result of the rockets, there is destruction of civilian industrial and critical infrastructure. Fortunately, no losses.

In the Novobavarskyi district, the rocket hit the ground near one of the parks, without damage or casualties.

In the region, the enemy attacked the Bohodukhivskyi, Iziumskyi, Chuhuyiv, and Kharkiv districts, Syniehubov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 17, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin may have ordered the capture of Kharkiv and the unoccupied part of Kharkiv region.

On August 3, the head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov said that the Russian invaders are spreading information about a possible second attack on Kharkiv

On the night of August 4, the Russian invaders shelled the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv.