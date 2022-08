That night, the Russian invaders once again shelled the Nikopol and Kryvorizkyi districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. There is destruction and injured. This was announced by the head of Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko in his Telegram channel.

"Dnipropetrovsk region. A night with one alarm and four shellings. It was hot again in two districts - Nikopol and Kryvorizkyi," Reznichenko said.

He added that the Russian army had sent 60 shells from Hrad to the Nikopol district. In particular, two people were injured in Marhanka. A 64-year-old man with injuries is in the hospital. Almost 50 private houses, several cars and a bus stop were damaged in the city. The shelling hit the gas pipeline and the power grid. Several thousand residents of the city are without light. Electricians are working on site. There were no victims or destruction in the Chervonohryhorivska community.

The enemy hit the Kryvorizkyi district with Uragan and barrel artillery. The Zelenodolska and Apostolivska communities came under fire. There were no casualties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of July 28, the Russian invaders shelled two communities in the Kryvorizka district of Dnipropetrovsk region with Uragan and barrel artillery.

On the night of July 27, the Russian invaders again shelled Dnipropetrovsk region. They set fire to two districts - Nikopol and Kryvorizkyi.