The Russian occupiers are deploying additional forces and installing air defense systems on the territory of Belarus. This is stated in the operational summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In the Volyn and Polissia directions, according to available information, the armed forces of the Russian Federation are deploying additional forces and means of air defense on the territory of the Republic of Belarus," the General Staff said in a statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Belarus is conducting a check of the combat readiness of the army.

It was previously reported that the Belarusian military will take part in joint tactical and special training as part of the special operations forces of the armed forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Belarus.

In addition, according to the Ministry of Defense, the Russian occupiers are emptying warehouses with ammunition in Belarus.

Also, Belarus is additionally deploying radio-electronic warfare complexes in the areas bordering Ukraine.

Belarus carried out reconnaissance with drones in the directions of Lutsk and Kovel in Volyn region.