China's lottery ticket sales reached ¥31.98 bln (about $4.74 bln) in June, down 7.6% year on year, data from the Ministry of Finance showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Sales of lottery tickets to support the welfare system came in at ¥13.08 bln in June, up 16.5% from a year ago, the data showed.

Lottery tickets sold to support the sports industry stood at ¥18.9 bln, down 19.2% year on year.

In the first six months, China's lottery ticket sales totaled ¥182.06 bln yuan, rising 2% year on year, according to the ministry.

Under China's lottery management rules, funds raised from ticket sales are used for administrative expenses, public welfare projects, and to fund prizes.