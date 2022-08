Erdogan Agrees With Putin To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles

The President of Turkey, Recep Erdogan, confirmed the achievement of an agreement with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, on payments for Russian natural gas in rubles.

This was reported by the Anadolu news agency.

"We agreed with Putin to pay in rubles for natural gas trade. We hope that this will bring financial benefits to both parties," Erdogan said.

Answering a question about the situation with grain deliveries from the ports of Ukraine, Erdogan noted that about 20 ships are currently in the queue.

In addition, Erdogan announced his intention to personally inspect the Akkuyu nuclear power plant under construction in Turkey, and then tell Putin about the situation at the facility and together determine further steps.

The President of Turkey added that at the invitation of Putin, he intends to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting scheduled for September in Uzbekistan.