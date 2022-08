Mykola Tyshchenko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada and deputy head of the Servant of the People faction, notes that each Member of Parliament received a weapon from the police on the eve of the war.

He reported this in an interview with the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Each MP has a weapon. Moreover, they were given to us centrally even before the war by the police in accordance with the current legislation. Moreover, with the wording 'please stay alive,'" Tyschenko said.

He noted that he also has a honorary weapon that was presented to him by the military.

"As MP, I have the right to carry a weapon. If we are talking about the video where the servicemen presented it to me, then I gladly accepted it. From the first days of the war, our team has been supporting individual units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the guys made such a specific presentation as a sign of gratitude. What times, such gifts," said the MP.

Tyshchenko added that he is from the era when weapons were treated with respect.

"That's why any weapon is a reward for me, even the weapon of words. Agree today, journalism is also a weapon, and of mass influence or even defeat," the parliamentarian added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, deputy head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, Member of Parliament Mykola Tyshchenko explained that the reason for his removal from the leadership of the Zakarpattia regional branch of the Servant of the People party was internal party circumstances and the expansion of his sphere of activity far beyond Zakarpattia.