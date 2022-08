Only half of the countries represented in the G20 community have introduced sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. This is stated in an analytical article published in Bloomberg.

"Much of the world is not ready to follow the efforts of the United States and Europe to isolate President Vladimir Putin's Russia," the reporters noted.

As noted in the infographic prepared by Bloomberg, Brazil, China, Indonesia, South Africa, India, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Argentina did not support the sanctions.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the phone with Putin on July 1 and discussed ways to increase trade. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the leader in the presidential race of Brazil, laid the blame for the war not only on Russia, but also on Ukraine.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa criticized the U.S. sanctions.

Turkey concluded that punishing of Russia would harm Ankara's economic and political interests.

Bloomberg also noted that G20 members, including this year's bloc host Indonesia, continue to sign major deals with Chinese state-owned companies, trading more with China than with the United States. Earlier, the leader of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, announced boundless friendship with the Russian Federation just a few weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine. China's spending on Russian oil has increased.

It is worth recalling that the G20 includes countries that account for about 85% of global economic output.