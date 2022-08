As of the morning of August 6, 2022, Zaporizhzhia NPP operates with the risk of violating radiation and fire safety standards. The press service of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company reports about this on its official channel in the Telegram.

"The double shelling of the Zaporizhzhia NPP by Russian troops with anti-aircraft missiles during one day, on August 5, caused a serious risk for the safe operation of the plant. As a result of the attack on the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the emergency protection on one of the power units was activated, and one of the three working power units was disconnected," the statement emphasized.

Energoatom emphasized that the nitrogen-oxygen station and the combined auxiliary building were seriously damaged as a result of the shelling. There are still risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances, and the fire hazard is also high.

"Ukrainian personnel of the station continue to work and make every effort to ensure nuclear and radiation safety, as well as to eliminate the consequences of damage," Energoatom noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 5, Russian invaders fired twice at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. At 2:30 p.m., three explosions were recorded near the Zaporizhzhia NPP industrial site. The enemy hit the 330 kV high-voltage communication line of the autotransformer of the Zaporizhzhia NPP autotransformer.