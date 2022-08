As noted in the regular report of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom, according to intelligence estimates, a new phase of the war will begin in the near future, the main front of which will be about 350 km long in the south.

"Russian troops are almost certainly massing in the south, expecting either a counteroffensive from Ukraine or preparing for an offensive. Long convoys of Russian military trucks, tanks, artillery, and more continue to move from Donbas to the southwest," the document says.

There are reports of the transfer of forces from the occupied Melitopol, Berdiansk, Mariupol and the Russian mainland via the Crimean Bridge to Crimea.

"Battalion tactical group numbering 800-1,000 people have been moved to Crimea, they will most likely be used to strengthen the Russian group in Kherson region. On August 2, a new battalion tactical group was transferred to Crimea, they are also transferred from the eastern group of forces and with a high probability will be sent to Kherson region in the coming days," British intelligence reports.

The Ukrainian military, the review says, continues to hit the enemy's rear, targeting bridges, ammunition depots and railway junctions in the occupied south. Given the strategic importance of the railway branch connecting the occupied Crimea with the south, actions to create all possible problems for it are probably aimed at complicating the logistics of the southern grouping of troops for Russia.

"Russia's war against Ukraine will soon enter a new phase. The most intense combat operations will shift to a front with a length of about 350 km - from Zaporizhzhia to Kherson," concludes the intelligence of the United Kingdom.