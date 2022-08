Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP, Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region) shut down power unit No. 4 after damage of power lines.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, wrote about this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday evening, enemy shelling was carried out along the line that transports hydrogen to the Zaporizhzhia NPP. A fire broke out. There is no information about the victims. Also, due to damage to the power lines, the 4th power unit of the station was disconnected from the power system and transferred to the reserve," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the shelling by Russian troops of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is an argument not only for recognizing Russia as a sponsor of terrorism, but also for applying sanctions against the entire Russian nuclear industry.

On the evening of August 5, the Russian invaders shelled the Zaporizhzhia NPP for the second time with anti-aircraft missiles.

Three hitting were recorded right on the site of the station, near one of the power units where the nuclear reactor is located.

Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, which has 6 power units of the VVER-1000 type with a total installed electric capacity of 6 GW.