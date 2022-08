PGO Releases New Data On Deaths Of Ukrainian Children Due To Rashysts

As of the morning of August 6, more than 1,063 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. Of them, at least 361 children were killed. This is stated in the notification posted on the official page of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine on Telegram.

"According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 361 children were killed and more than 702 were injured of varying degrees of severity. These figures are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories," emphasized in a statement from the PGO.

The Prosecutor General’s Office emphasized that the most children were affected in Donetsk (371), Kharkiv (197), Kyiv (116), Chernihiv (68), Luhansk (61), Mykolaiv (58), Kherson (55) and Zaporizhia (40) regions.

In particular, on August 5, a 13-year-old boy was injured as a result of shelling of Mykolaiv.

It also became known that on July 28, due to shelling in the village of Chornobayivka, Kherson region, a minor boy was injured.

And on March 22, a 6-year-old boy was killed as a result of shelling in the city of Izium, Kharkiv region.

Also, the prosecutors established that on June 21, a 12-year-old boy died of bodily injuries as a result of shelling in the village of Mali Prokhody, Kharkiv region.

2,211 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, of which 230 were completely destroyed.