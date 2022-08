Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated 250 servicemen of the occupation forces over the past day. And since the beginning of the full-scale aggression in Ukraine, 41,900 Russian soldiers have already been killed. This is stated in the daily summary for August 5 of the leadership of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the text of which is posted on Facebook.

The General Staff emphasized that the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction.

And in general, the combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to August 06 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 41,900 (+250) people were eliminated,

tanks - 1,802 (+10) units,

armored combat vehicles - 4,051 (+19) units,

artillery systems - 955 (+5) units,

MLRS - 260 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - ​​127 (+4) units,

aircraft - 223 (+0) units,

helicopters - 191 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 744 (+2),

cruise missiles – 182 (+0),

ships/boats – 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 2,970 (+6) units,

special equipment - 85 (+2).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the one hundred and sixty-third day of Ukraine's resistance to the Russian military invasion, the invaders continued to carry out air and missile strikes on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine. The invaders conducted the main offensives in the Avdiivka and Bakhmut directions.