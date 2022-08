China's advanced coal production capacity has been expanded by a total of 490 million tonnes per year since September, the National Mine Safety Administration told. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The administration said 147 coal mines have attained the necessary qualifications for advanced production capacity since the beginning of this year.

According to the administration, China saw 190 mining accidents in the January-July period, down 14% year on year.

The administration said it will continue to promote the release of advanced coal production capacity on the premise of ensuring safety, and strengthen supervision over coal mine safety.