Ukrainian Military Forced Enemy To Flee From Near Marinka In Donetsk Region - General Staff

The Ukrainian military forced the enemy to flee from near Marinka in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled another enemy assault in the direction of Maryinka and forced the enemy to flee,” the Armed Forces said.

In the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions, the enemy used tanks, barrel and rocket artillery for shelling near Siversk, Hryhorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Bakhmut, Zaitseve, Soledar, Yakovlivka, and Kodema.

It also made an air strike near Vershyna.

With offensive actions, the occupiers tried to capture advantageous lines and improve the tactical position in the areas of Bakhmut, Zaitseve, and Vershyna, they did not succeed, and retreated.

In the Avdiivka direction, artillery shelling was recorded near Avdiivka, Novobakhmutivka, Nevelske, Netailove and Krasnohorivka. The enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka and Pisky.

In the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhia directions, the enemy shelled the areas of Marinka, Volodymyrivka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka, Novoandriivka, Kamianske, Novosilka, Charivne, Novopil, Huliaipole and Neskuchne from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers are trying to push the Armed Forces from the western outskirts of Donetsk.

A railway station is burning in Donetsk.