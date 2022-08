Invaders Trying To Push AFU From Western Outskirts Of Donetsk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to maintain positions on the western outskirts of occupied Donetsk.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions, carried out fire attacks from artillery of various types near Bohorodychne, Dolyna, Dibrivne, Velyka Komyshuvakha, and Ridne.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy focuses efforts in the areas of Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

"It is trying to create favorable conditions for establishing control over the cities of Soledar and Bakhmut and pushing our troops away from the western outskirts of the city of Donetsk," the General Staff said.

In the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions, the enemy used tanks, barrel and rocket artillery for shelling near Siversk, Hryhorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Bakhmut, Zaitseve, Soledar, Yakovlivka, and Kodema.

The enemy also launched an air strike near Vershyna.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the building of the railway station caught fire in occupied Donetsk.

The Ukrainian military recorded the accumulation of forces of the invaders in the Kryvyi Rih area.