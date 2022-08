The Russian military is installing video surveillance systems in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Siversky direction, the enemy is holding separate units of the troops of the Western Military District in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions. Conducts engineering equipment of positions and installation of video surveillance systems,” the General Staff said.

According to the General Staff, an enemy from artillery fired at civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Zaliznyi Mist and Hremiach in Chernihiv region and Starikove in Sumy region.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy continues to focus on preventing the creation by the Defense Forces of favorable conditions for the resumption of the offensive.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian command is transferring units to the Bryansk and Kursk regions, which can be involved in distracting maneuvers in the Sumy and Chernihiv directions.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the invaders intimidate the West with the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP to weaken support for Ukraine.