International Reserves Decrease By 2% To USD 22.4 Billion In July

In July, international reserves declined by 2% to USD 22.4 billion. This is evidenced by the data of the National Bank, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of August 1, 2022, according to preliminary data, Ukraine's international reserves amounted to USD 22,385.4 million.

In July, they decreased by 2%, given the intervention of the National Bank and payments on domestic foreign exchange obligations of the state, which are largely compensated by foreign exchange investments in favor of the government.

In general, during July, the dynamics of international reserves were determined by the following factors:

firstly, NBU operations in the interbank foreign exchange market;

secondly, operations to manage public debt and receive assistance from foreign partners;

thirdly, revaluation of financial instruments due to changes in market value and exchange rates.

Last month, their value decreased by USD 107.9 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2022, Ukraine's international reserves decreased by 9% to USD 22.8 billion.

At the same time, in 2021, Ukraine's international reserves increased by 6% to USD 30.9 billion.

We also reported that at the end of July, the National Bank announced its readiness to apply additional measures to protect reserves and contain inflationary pressure.